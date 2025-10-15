Samoa Joe Reacts To AJ Styles Crown Jewel Tribute

Samoa Joe has responded to AJ Styles’ recent tribute.

John Cena has been paying tribute to many of his career opponents through their moves in recent matches. His latest Crown Jewel encounter with AJ Styles saw The Phenomenal One busting out some tributes of his own, giving a nod to TNA veterans such as Sting, Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe.

During a recent interview with Forbes to promote the WrestleDream PPV, The Samoan Submission Machine was asked about this moment from the latest WWE PLE. The former AEW Champion claimed that it pales in comparison to his friendship with the WWE star:

“I mean, it’s cool. It’s really, really cool. Obviously, I’m super flattered, but I think my friendship with AJ over the years has always been super duper strong. So, I mean, any tribute always pales in comparison to the phone calls and trash talk that usually happen anytime we get together.”

Unyielding Amounts of Respect: Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has shared the ring with AJ Styles in multiple companies at various stages of their careers. The two legends have squared off against each other and joined forces against other opponents in ROH, TNA and even WWE. While Joe’s record with John Cena is not as extensive, the two veterans did cross paths for a couple of matches under the WWE banner in 2017.

The former TNA World Champion noted that it’s good to be appreciated by his peers in this way and that he is honored and flattered by this recognition:

“So, yeah, I’m obviously more than honored and flattered. It’s good to know that your peers appreciate that sense, especially when it talks about the breadth of their career and what it means to them. I’m beyond honored—it’s an awesome thing to see. I have unyielding amounts of respect for both men involved in that match, and I’m so happy that [Styles and John Cena] are getting their flowers.”

The WrestleDream PPV taking place from St. Louis, Missouri this Saturday will see Samoa Joe challenging Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.