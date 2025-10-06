Santos Escobar’s WWE Contract Is Up Soon

A new report from Fightful Select has provided a major update on the future of WWE SmackDown superstar Santos Escobar, revealing that his contract with the company is set to expire “very soon.”

According to WWE sources cited in the report, the current expectation is that Escobar will be leaving the company when his deal is up, a move that would make him one of the most sought-after free agents in the professional wrestling industry.

The news comes after months of speculation about his status, as he has been used sparingly on television throughout 2025 and has been making a series of ominous posts on his social media accounts. The report states that while it was implied that WWE and Escobar had discussed a contract extension, it does not appear that the two sides will be coming to a new agreement. Escobar’s last official match for the company was at a non-televised WWE SuperShow live event in Mexico, and he has effectively vanished from weekly WWE programming.

Should he become a free agent, Escobar is expected to be in high demand. Before signing with WWE and becoming a staple of the NXT and SmackDown brands as the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, he had a long and highly successful career under the name El Hijo del Fantasma, where he was a top star in Mexico for both CMLL and AAA. He also had an run in the Lucha Underground promotion as the dark and menacing character, King Cuerno.