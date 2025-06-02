Sarah Logan (Valhalla) Announces WWE Departure as Contract Won’t Be Renewed

Sarah Logan, who performs under the ring name Valhalla, has announced her departure from WWE after the company informed her that they will not be renewing her contract when it expires.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Logan revealed the unexpected news with raw emotion. “I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire,” she wrote.

The announcement caught Logan off guard, as she admitted her ego was damaged by the abrupt nature of the departure. “To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there.”

Career Transition and Personal Growth

Despite the disappointment, Logan maintained a philosophical perspective about her WWE exit. She described her wrestling career as “getting usurped by my vocation and it’s all on a Divine timeline that I trust deeply.”

Logan, who is married to War Raiders member Erik, emphasized her intention to focus on her family and personal life moving forward. “I’ll definitely miss you but know I’ll be taken care of by my wonderful husband, by the land you provided for me and alongside the children I’ve made along the way,” she wrote.

The performer announced plans to completely step away from the wrestling business, stating her desire to “take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah.” She indicated that her social media presence would no longer feature wrestling content, marking a clean break from the industry.

WWE Tenure and Recent Status

Logan has been serving as the manager for The War Raiders (formerly Viking Raiders) under the Valhalla persona since her return to WWE in November 2022. She had been off television since early 2024 following the birth of her second child, Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, in November 2024.

Prior to her Valhalla role, Logan was best known as a member of The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott from 2017-2019. She was originally released from WWE in April 2020 as part of COVID-19 budget cuts before making her return two years later.

Part of Recent WWE Departures

Logan concluded her farewell message with gratitude for the connections she made during her time with the company: “I love all the people you’ve brought into my life,” while making it clear that her focus will now be entirely on her life outside of professional wrestling.