Saraya Apologizes To Disappointed Fan

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya (formerly Paige) has responded to fans on social media following her absence from last night’s WWE Evolution premium live event. The free agent issued an apology to a fan who was disappointed she did not appear at the show.

Saraya’s own social media activity leading up to Evolution sparked speculation among fans that she might make a surprise return. This led to one fan claiming she was on a flight to Atlanta for the event. When she did not appear, the fan expressed their disappointment, prompting a direct and heartfelt reply from Saraya.

“I’m sorryyyyy! Although seeing all the love made me very emotional,” she wrote in response.

After the show concluded, Saraya took to Twitter/X again to share her appreciation for the event and the performers, tweeting, “I love women’s wrestling ???#frenemies,”. Her post was met with many fans asking her to return to WWE. It also received a response from the new Women’s World Champion, Naomi, who replied simply, “I love you.”

Saraya has been a free agent since her contract with AEW expired in March 2025. As was reported prior to the event, Saraya was never scheduled to be at Evolution as she was in Hawaii. Despite her physical absence, the strong reaction from fans and current WWE stars shows she remains a popular figure in the wrestling world.