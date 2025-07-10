Saraya Open to WWE Evolution Appearance: “A Bittersweet Thing”

Wrestling star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, is currently a free agent after leaving AEW with no contractual restrictions. She’s open to making appearances anywhere, including a potential WWE return. In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya confirmed that her departure from AEW was amicable and expressed mixed feelings about returning to wrestling.

“I’m a free agent now, I could pop up anywhere. No, my contract’s done, done. That’s the one thing that helped, they gave me the opportunity to walk away from this contract. I mean, not a lot of companies or businesses would do that, you know? But Tony [Khan] was really, really great about it.”

She added, “If the opportunity is there, I’ll take it. I won’t chase it too hard, you know? Because, again, I want to be focused on stuff outside of wrestling.”

While she focuses on non-wrestling projects like her podcast ‘Rulebreakers’ and acting, Saraya remains open to returning to WWE if the opportunity arises, preferring to reprise her WWE character Paige, which she feels is an elevated part of herself.

With the second WWE Evolution PLE taking place this weekend, Saraya admits she’d love to be a part of that.

“It’s like a bittersweet thing, because the first [Evolution], I couldn’t be on it because of my neck. So if I had the opportunity to be on this all-female pay-per-view, of course, yeah, I would think about it.”

As for her future in the ring, Saraya envisions herself wrestling for years to come. Legends like Goldberg and Trish Stratus have paved the way and shown how careers can extend longer than ever.