Saraya Hints at Wrestling Return as WWE Evolution Approaches

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya is giving fans renewed hope for her in-ring return, revealing she’s focused on getting back in shape while dropping hints about her wrestling future.

The former Paige has expressed interest in returning to training this year, specifically wanting to work with WWE legend Natalya at her wrestling school. “I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again,” Saraya told TV Insider. “I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years.”

Saraya officially parted ways with AEW in March 2025 after a successful two-year run with the promotion. Since her departure, she’s been vocal about exploring her options, including a potential return to WWE where she originally made her mark as Paige.

Paige’s WWE Return

When asked about returning to WWE, Saraya has made it clear she would prefer to revive her beloved “Paige” persona rather than continue as Saraya. “I would take Paige again. Yeah. I love that character. I love Paige. I love the music. I love that she was a badass,” she recently stated.

The timing couldn’t be more intriguing. WWE recently announced the return of Evolution, their groundbreaking all-women’s premium live event, scheduled for July 13, 2025, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. This marks the first Evolution event since the inaugural show in 2018, creating a potential perfect stage for major returns.

Saraya has also mentioned her interest in participating in match types she never experienced during her WWE career, specifically the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Her neck injury in 2017 forced her retirement before she could compete in these signature matches that were introduced to the women’s division in 2018.

While Saraya has clarified that she hasn’t been in direct contact with WWE recently, she’s praised the company’s current openness to allowing talent creative freedom outside wrestling. “I feel like WWE now is being more open and receptive to people doing outside stuff,” she noted, citing this as an important factor in any potential return.

For now, Saraya remains focused on her various projects outside wrestling, including her new memoir “Hell in Boots” and podcast “Rulebreakers.” However, her recent comments about training and getting back in ring shape suggest wrestling fans may not have seen the last of the former two-time Divas Champion.

With Evolution providing the perfect platform for a legendary homecoming and Saraya actively working on her conditioning, summer 2025 could mark a pivotal moment in one of wrestling’s most compelling comeback stories.