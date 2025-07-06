Saraya AEW
WWE

Saraya: I Lied To WWE After Failing Wellness Policy

by Thomas Lowson

Saraya was suspended from WWE twice in 2016 after violations of the Wellness Policy, marking a dark chapter in the Brit’s life. Not only did Saraya fail these tests, but she tried to get one past WWE when caught.

During a game of ‘Never Have I Ever‘ with Denise Salcedo, Saraya was asked whether she’d lied to her boss. The former Women’s Champion was upfront and admitted that she had, initially claiming that her second violation was due to a dental appointment.

I got publicly outed for popping another drug test and I was like ‘it was a dental surgery’ and it wasn’t… I did cocaine, I f’ed up, I lied, but it’s okay.

Saraya has since overcome her demons and is pleased to be enjoying life away from her dark past. The British star recently wrapped her time with AEW though has yet to talk with WWE about a rumored return. Whatever comes next, Saraya is pleased that her years of failing drugs tests and feeling the need to lie about them are in the past.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

