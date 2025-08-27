Saraya Praises Naomi & Women’s Wrestling Amid Title Shake-Up

Naomi won’t be competing anytime soon due to her pregnancy, but Saraya is excited to see what’s next for her once she’s back. On X, Saraya was asked for her thoughts on the former Women’s World Champion and gushed about her friend/former colleague.

Man, trin deserves every bit of success she’s had. She is again someone that constantly evolving. From wrestling, to her look, just everything! Beautiful person inside and out



I’ll also gonna save everyone’s time and just know every female wrestler you ask my opinion on I’m… https://t.co/54IV6uwjHd — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 27, 2025

Saraya then reflected on the wider world of women’s wrestling, a world she is grateful to be a part of. The former WWE and AEW Champion is pleased to see “beautiful things” accomplished in women’s wrestling, and is proud to be a part of the industry.

“Every female wrestler you ask my opinion on I’m gonna say they’re all incredible. Because they are. Women’s wrestling is doing beautiful things and I couldn’t be happier and prouder to have been apart of it.”

With Naomi out of action, a new WWE Women’s World Champion will need to be crowned. Stephanie Vaquer will battle an opponent yet to be named for the vacant gold. Vaquer earned a title shot at WWE Evolution, while her opponent will be revealed on the September 1, edition of WWE Raw.

As for Saraya, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her, as many fans hope to see a WWE return for the former Paige. With the Brit saying she’s open to a return, don’t be surprised if Saraya soon finds herself in the WWE Women’s World Title picture.



