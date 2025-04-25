Saraya Prefers to Revive ‘Paige’ for Potential WWE Return

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya (Saraya-Jade Bevis) recently spoke about the lasting impact of her “Paige” character and the potential for bringing that persona back if she returns to the ring.

“I would take Paige again. Yeah. I love that character. I love Paige. I love the music. I love that she was a badass,” Saraya said in an interview with Andro Mammo.

Best known for her time in WWE, Paige became a standout figure with her anti-diva image, unique presentation, and aggressive style. She held the NXT Women’s Championship and captured the WWE Divas Championship twice, becoming a fan favorite during her run.

Comparing that version of herself to her time in AEW, Saraya noted the contrast in character styles.

“Saraya was a different character in AEW. It’s more like a chicken sh*t heel, which was fun, but I preferred Paige, for sure,” she admitted.

Looking to the future, Saraya hinted that a return could feature a mix of both personas.

“And if I was to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya,” she added.

The influence of Saraya’s Paige character extended beyond the ring, inspiring the 2019 biographical film Fighting with My Family, produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The movie chronicled her journey to WWE and introduced her story to a global audience.

Saraya has spoken openly about her respect for both WWE and AEW, crediting WWE for helping shape her career while acknowledging the support and creative freedom she experienced in AEW. She also praised WWE’s current women’s division for its depth and talent, naming Rhea Ripley as a dream opponent should she step back into the ring.

In addition to her wrestling legacy, Saraya is focusing on new creative ventures. She recently released her memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, and has expressed interest in acting. She’s also set to host a new show titled Rule Breakers.