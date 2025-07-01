Saraya, Black And White
Saraya Loves WWE, Says Return Talks Haven’t Happened

by Thomas Lowson

Saraya was once part of WWE, where she was a former Divas Champion and the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Champion. After leaving AEW, fans have been left wondering if Saraya will become Paige in WWE once again.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel in a new interview, Saraya admitted that while she loves WWE, she hasn’t had talks with the company about a return. Saraya recognized that fans are eager to see her back in the near future.

“I haven’t had a conversation with them. know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.”

Saraya hasn’t wrestled since her exit from AEW in early 2025. While a return to action is expected in due time, Saraya is enjoying her break from the wrestling world.

“I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life.”

With WWE Evolution 2 around the corner, fans have been left wondering if Saraya/Paige could be back for the upcoming July 13 PLE. Whether that happens or not, Saraya is enjoying her time outside wrestling.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

