Sasha Banks Returns From Injury On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

by Andrew Ravens

Sasha Banks made her WWE TV return earlier than expected during the opening segment of this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. 

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was in the ring for a promo segment when she was interrupted by Natalya, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, and Aliyah where they all talked about winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Banks came out and declared, “The Boss is back, baby, and I’m ready to Rumble.” A brawl broke out with Banks standing tall to end the segment. 

Banks had been on the sidelines since earlier this month when she suffered an injury at a house show during a match against Charlotte Flair in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The injury occurred when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker as her leg was planted awkwardly. 

WWE later announced that Banks would be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to an injury. 

Before the show, Fightful had reported that WWE had plans to bring Banks back ahead of the publicly announced schedule and the company informed after the injury creative that she wouldn’t be factored into the Royal Rumble plans because they expected her to be out past the show. 

