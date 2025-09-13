Watch: Saudi WrestleMania Graphic Met With ‘You Sold Out’ Chants At Worlds Collide

Fans are letting WWE know what they think about a Saudi WrestleMania.

The Endeavor-owned promotion held an online press conference early on Friday with top names such as Triple H, Undertaker and more, announcing that the Middle Eastern country will be hosting the Show of Shows in 2027.

This marks the first time WrestleMania will be held outside of the North American continent, and fans were not happy with the company making this move to please the Saudi authorities.

People have been expressing their anger with the decision online since the announcement was made, and they also made their stance clear at the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event.

Fans React To Saudi WrestleMania

The event held in Las Vegas after the broadcast of SmackDown featured Dominik Mysterio, Wyatt Sicks and a number of other big names.

When the company ran a video package about their WrestleMania announcement, however, loud boos were heard from the crowd, and ‘you sold out’ chants were clearly audible in the arena:

The crowd at Worlds Collide reacts to WrestleMania 43 Saudi Arabia Announcement ? pic.twitter.com/PqyXX5VbT1 — Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) September 13, 2025

While a number of big names are rumored to appear at the Saudi Arabian show in 2027, the company has not announced many official details of the event.

With not even the date being announced for the upcoming show, it seems the deal came together quickly and the officials are still figuring things out. Stay tuned for more updates on the PLE.