Scott D’Amore Sees Joe Hendry Thriving As A WWE Superstar

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore is excited to see what’s to come for Joe Hendry in WWE now that the Scottish wrestler is a Superstar. In November 2025, it was reported that Hendry had signed with WWE after appearing for the promotion multiple times for the past year.

During his time with TNA, D’Amore was able to see Hendry’s popularity grow exponentially. Writing for Uncrowned, D’Amore saw huge things in the future of the former TNA World Champion.

“He’s about to debut as an official part of the WWE roster. He’s going to kill it there. WWE gets him — I think it’s shown that with what he’s been doing in NXT.”

Hendry has shown his creativity in and out of the ring, including making a series of parody songs mocking his opponents. D’Amore believes that Hendry’s creativity meeting WWE’s production budget is a championship duo.

“With Joe’s creativity, and the WWE’s production and budget, we could see some absolutely groundbreaking stuff.”

Hendry has already competed for the NXT Championship and has wrestled at WrestleMania, both of which are signs of WWE’s faith in him even before he signed. Now, D’Amore is ready to see Hendry elevate his star and make a lot of money in the process.

“I hope Joe makes a ton of money there and absolutely takes over the world. I believe.”

