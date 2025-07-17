Scott D’Amore Thinks The Young Bucks Could End Up In WWE

After The Young Bucks were stripped of their Executive Vice President titles at AEW All In: Texas, former TNA President Scott D’Amore has weighed in on their future. He suggested that Matt and Nick Jackson could one day make the jump to WWE.

Speaking on the most recent edition of his podcast, The D’Amore Drop, Scott D’Amore discussed the current storyline for the Young Bucks. He noted that with all they have accomplished in AEW, a move to WWE for a “WrestleMania moment” could be in their future.

“It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did,” D’Amore stated.

D’Amore’s comments come after a major shift in the Young Bucks’ on-screen status. At All In, they lost a tag team match to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, with the stipulation being that they would lose their EVP titles. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, the brothers were portrayed as being lost without the perks of their executive roles. Despite this storyline, Matt and Nick Jackson signed long-term contract extensions with AEW in August 2023.

D’Amore’s comparison to Cody Rhodes is a timely one. Since leaving AEW and returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has become one of the company’s top babyfaces. After winning this year’s King of the Ring tournament, he is now scheduled to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.