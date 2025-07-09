Scott Stanford Leaves WWE After 15 Years

Broadcaster Scott Stanford, a longtime WWE employee, has announced his departure from the company after 15 years. He shared the news via Twitter, expressing gratitude and hope to return one day.

“When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run… nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day!” – Twitter

When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run… nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH @StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2UcnLZlXhb — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) July 9, 2025

Stanford joined WWE in 2009, hosting WWE Bottom Line and later becoming a commentator on WWE Superstars. In more recent years, he’s hosted pre-shows and studio programs such as Raw Talk, SmackDown LowDown, Afterburn, and This Week in WWE.