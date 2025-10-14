Scott Steiner Brings Back Steiner Math After Bron Breakker’s WWE Betrayal

On the October 13, edition of WWE Raw, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked Seth Rollins, bringing an abrupt end to Rollins’ time with The Vision. This betrayal shocked fans watching the show, and now WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has shared his two cents.

Taking to X, Steiner, the uncle of Bron Breakker, reacted to his nephew’s actions.

“So let me break it down for all you dummies that don’t understand what just happened….. “You take Seth Rollins — the so-called “Visionary” — and you put him in a ring with Bron Breakker, a Genetic Freak. But what Seth didn’t calculate… was the betrayal quotient. “Now let’s do the math: “Seth thought he had a 100% chance of survival with Bron at his side… “But what he didn’t know is that Bron’s got 66 2/3% loyalty when you factor in family bloodlines, and the other 33 1/3% is PURE RAGE. ” So now Seth’s sitting there, asking “WHYYYY?” I’ll TELL YA WHY! “Because Bron Breakker’s not here to play backup. He’s here to take over! He’s the dog-faced destroyer, and now the leash is OFF. “So Seth… You took your eye off the math… You had a 141 2/3% chance of getting BETRAYED… And now you’re just another statistic in the Steiner Equation of Pain!”

Fans in the comments were excited to see Steiner once again demonstrate his math skills. When one called Scott a “F’ing Mathematical Genius!” Steiner pointed out that he comes “from a highly educated university,” the University of Michigan. Another praised Steiner’s post as “well explained,” which prompted Scott to ask “Did you expect less?”

Steiner’s post is an obvious nod to his popular ‘Steiner Math’ promo from 2008, in which he guaranteed victory in a triple-threat match at TNA Sacrifice. While Steiner would go on to lose said match, he has since claimed that his reasoning with sound.

With Seth Rollins reportedly out with an injury, albeit one that has many in WWE feeling skeptical, it remains to be seen what’s next for Bron and Bronson Reed. Whatever is to come, Scott Steiner remains interested in his nephew’s next move.