Scott Steiner “Would Definitely Go Back” To WWE For Bron Breakker Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has admitted he would be open to returning to WWE television for a storyline involving his nephew, the new top-tier star Bron Breakker. This is a significant statement from Steiner, who had a notoriously bad relationship with the company for nearly two decades following his departure in 2004.

Steiner, who made his name as a tag team specialist with his brother Rick before transforming into the “Big Poppa Pump” character in WCW, had a brief and unsuccessful second run with WWE from 2002 to 2004. That run, which saw him arrive with an injury, is mostly remembered for a panned feud with Triple H. For years afterward, Steiner was intensely critical of WWE, its management, and the McMahon family, making a return seem impossible.

However, things began to change when his nephew, Bron Breakker, signed with the company. The relationship fully mended in 2022 when The Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During an appearance on a panel at Geek’d Con, Steiner confirmed that he is now willing to appear on WWE programming again, specifically to “help out” his nephew.

“I mean, I would definitely help them all if that’s what they, if they wanted. I mean, I haven’t thought about it, but if they did think that I could do something with them, yeah, I’d definitely go back and help them out. It would be great.”