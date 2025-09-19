Seth Rollins Addresses WWE WrestleMania 43 Taking Place In Saudi Arabia

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has shared his thoughts on the announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. The decision to take WWE’s biggest event of the year to an international location is part of a strategy that has seen the company hold major Premium Live Events in countries like Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom in recent years because of big rights fees. WWE is reportedly getting paid major money from Saudi Arabia for bringing the show there.

This global push is set to continue, with reports of a PLE coming to Italy in 2026 and the Royal Rumble also heading to Saudi Arabia in January of next year. During a recent appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, Rollins was asked about the decision to hold WrestleMania in Riyadh in 2027.

“WWE’s a global brand. We just announced we’re doing WrestleMania, we’re going to Riyadh in 2027. So that’ll be our first… yeah, it’s amazing. We’ve had a partnership with the athletic commission there in Saudi for the last six years and this is a continuation of that.”

The partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has been in place since 2018.