Seth Rollins: AJ Lee Will Be Tested With WWE Wrestlepalooza Return

AJ Lee will compete for the first time in over a decade at Wrestlepalooza, in the show’s much-anticipated mixed tag-team match. For the first time since the post-WrestleMania 31 Raw in March 2015, AJ will be in action, teaming with her husband CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

AJ’s in-ring return will be merely the latest for Rollins, who WWE has relied upon in the past to bring the best out of Superstars making comebacks. Speaking to SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Rollins reflected on his role in multiple returns.

“I’ve been a part of some big returns over the past few years… CM Punk was gone for a while, but he was wrestling elsewhere during that period of time. Cody Rhodess, same thing. It wasn’t like these guys were taking time off and taking a vacation. Punk did, but he was active for a couple years before he came back to WWE. These guys had jumped back on the bike for a while or in Cody’s case, never left.”

While both Rhodes and Punk had been active in the ring just months before their respective WWE comebacks in 2022 and 2023, AJ’s situation is different. Rollins admitted he’s been impressed by her return since early September, but noted that the real test will come in the ring.

“AJ, it’s going to be tricky, man. It’s gonna be very tricky and we’ll see how she manages. As you’ve seen over the past couple weeks, she can hold her own on a microphone, but the bells ring Saturday in Indy and we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”

Rollins’ comments reflect the feelings of many who are eager to see how AJ Lee performs in her first match back. Since her WWE exit in 2015, fans have long hoped for her return, but it will now be up to the former Divas Champion to prove she can still deliver in the ring.

WWE Wrestlepalooza will take place on September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Wrestlepalooza, including breaking news and live results.