Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch’s California Home Burglarized

The Southern California home of WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was burglarized early Tuesday morning, July 8, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the break-in at the couple’s Playa Del Rey residence occurred at approximately 3 AM. The incident took place while Rollins and Lynch were across the country in Providence, Rhode Island, for the July 7 episode of WWE RAW.

The report states that no one was home at the time and that entry was gained by breaking a rear slider door. Cash was taken from the home. Seth Rollins reportedly made the 911 call to report the burglary after being alerted to the situation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

The break-in comes just days before a major event for Lynch, who is the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She is scheduled to defend her title this Sunday, July 13, at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Rollins is the current Mr. Money in the Bank and the leader of a prominent faction on RAW.