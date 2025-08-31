Seth Rollins Retains At Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch Screws CM Punk

The Architect remains on top as Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. Against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, Rollins was able to walk away from the La Défense Arena still with the gold.

The match was a back-and-forth affair and in the closing moments, CM Punk appeared poised to regain the gold. That was until a masked figure low-blowed Punk during his second GTS. The masked figure would unmask herself to be Becky Lynch, and Rollns would capitalize on his wife’s involvement to get the win.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Jey Uso isn't working with ANYBODY tonight… YEET! ? pic.twitter.com/RCwCMEJ56P — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

SETH ROLLINS IS ON GOD MODE IN PARIS! ?? pic.twitter.com/W8nc91U29E — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

The match saw Rollins rekindle some past rivalries, including his isssues with CM Punk and the feud with LA Knight that saw him fake a knee injury. Rollins captured the title at SummerSlam by cashing in Money in the Bank for the second time in his career, ending the brief reign of Punk.

Dispatching of three of his top challengers, it remans to be seen what’s next for the World Heavyweight Champion and his allies. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Clash in Paris.

