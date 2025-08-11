Seth Rollins To Defend World Title In Big Fatal Four Way At Clash In Paris

Seth Rollins just got himself in a lot of trouble.

This week’s episode of Raw from Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada, opened with a CM Punk promo. The Straight Edge Star was interrupted by LA Knight, with both stars arguing about who deserves a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Paul Heyman then came out with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and a tag team match between the two teams was made official for the main event of the show. Knight also had a backstage confrontation with Jey Uso with both arguing about the line for the world title shot.

The babyfaces had control of the match early on but Reed and Breakker managed to get the upper hand later. Punk got the hot tag and he looked to deliver a GTS to Breakker after a top rope splash but Seth Rollins showed up.

Seth Rollins Match Announced For Clash In Paris

The World Champion caused the DQ by attacking his arch rival, and The Vision then started beating up Punk and Knight. This continued until Jey Uso showed up with a steel chair and got the heels retreating.

Raw GM Adam Pearce then came out saying that he’ll not be angry at Rollins and instead turn this into an opportunity. Pearce announced that Seth will defend his title against Punk, Knight, and Uso in a fatal-four-way at Clash In Paris.

The three babyfaces started brawling each other after the announcement, allowing The Vision to swoop in. The faction beat up all three of the stars and stood tall to end the show.