Seth Rollins Injury Led To Major Change In SNME Plans (Report)

Seth Rollins’ injury led to some big changes to tonight’s WWE show.

The Architect went up against LA Knight at the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The bout had to be cut short, however, when Rollins suffered a leg injury. Reports that have come out since then have confirmed that the injury is legit and not part of any angle.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer provided some more updates on the situation later in the day. He revealed that WWE had to rework the ending of the event in light of Seth’s injury:

“The last 40 minutes of the show was changed on the fly, and there was something that was supposed to happen later that didn’t as a result of the injury,”

The injury also puts the future of the Money In The Bank briefcase currently held by Seth Rollins in doubt. Though in kayfabe he has until next June to cash in, so it’s possible that Rollins will hold onto the contract even as he recovers.

WWE did not abandon the Saturday Night’s Main Event match despite Seth’s injury, and LA Knight ended up picking the victory with a BFT. Though reports suggest that it was Rollins who was originally expected to win the bout. You can check out more about it here.