Seth Rollins Suffers Injury Scare At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event did not go as Seth Rollins had intended as Mr. Money in the Bank may have suffered an injury. In the penultimate match on the card, Rollins battled LA Knight, continuing their feud that began when Knight moved to Monday Night Raw.

During the closing moments of the match, Rollins appeared to suffer some kind of leg injury and collapsed into the corner, clutching his knee. After a few moments of hesitation, Knight would hit his BFT to get the win. Rollins was tended to by medical staff both before and after the finish.

Did Seth Rollins tweak his knee?#SNME pic.twitter.com/O19Fwi8Dnj — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 13, 2025

A potential injury to Rollins would be an awful thing for WWE, who would lose one of their very top Superstars. The fact that Rollins is the current Mr. Money in the Bank throws another wrench into plans, and an injury could force WWE to change course.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Seth Rollins as we hope to get an update on the condition on the former WWE World Champion.