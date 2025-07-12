Seth Rollins Injury
Image credit: WWE
Seth Rollins Suffers Injury Scare At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

by Thomas Lowson
Saturday Night's Main Event (July 2025)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event did not go as Seth Rollins had intended as Mr. Money in the Bank may have suffered an injury. In the penultimate match on the card, Rollins battled LA Knight, continuing their feud that began when Knight moved to Monday Night Raw.

During the closing moments of the match, Rollins appeared to suffer some kind of leg injury and collapsed into the corner, clutching his knee. After a few moments of hesitation, Knight would hit his BFT to get the win. Rollins was tended to by medical staff both before and after the finish.

A potential injury to Rollins would be an awful thing for WWE, who would lose one of their very top Superstars. The fact that Rollins is the current Mr. Money in the Bank throws another wrench into plans, and an injury could force WWE to change course.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Seth Rollins as we hope to get an update on the condition on the former WWE World Champion.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

