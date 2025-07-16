How Seth Rollins’ Injury Changed WWE SummerSlam Plans

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Seth Rollins sustaining an injury that will be keeping Mr. Money in the Bank on the shelf for the forseeable future. Now, WWE is without one of the very top stars on its roster mere weeks away from their annual SummerSlam event.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE initially intended for Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns in a major singles match at SummerSlam. That direction had been clearly signaled through recent promos and storyline developments, but now has to be scrapped due to Rollins’ injury.

On WWE Raw, the promotion is seemingly pivoting to Reigns vs. Bron Breakker, or a tag-team match pitting Reigns and Jey Uso against Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns made his return to TV by attacking both men and protecting his cousin.

The closing segment of Saturday Night’s Main Event was also reportedly impacted. While there was no planned cash-in for Rollins that night, the injury disrupted a significant angle WWE had in place, as well as plans for Rollins to beat LA Knight at the NBC special.

Reigns has yet to be formally slotted into a SummerSlam match but his return so close to the event strongly implies a role on the show. Whatever WWE has planned for the OTC1, it won’t involve his former ally turned fierce rival.