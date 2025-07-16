Seth Rollins Opens Up About Knee Injury and WWE Future

An injury suffered at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will keep Seth Rollins on the shelf for months, sidelining one of WWE’s top stars. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Rollins shared that he knew something was wrong the moment it happened.

“When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama where our specialists were at. We took a look at the knee through imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we’ll take another look hopefully in a week or two so that we can get a firm diagnosis and go from there.“

Rollins admitted his medical knowledge is limited, but he’s certain he’ll be out of action for an extended period. Despite being one of WWE’s most prominent names, Rollins acknowledged the show must go on without him.

“This is gonna have me out for an extended period of time. We were talking off air earlier, it is a bummer, but our business moves on. It isn’t the first time I was injured, it’s not the last time.“

While Rollins is down, he’s by no means out. Instead, Mr. Money in the Bank is already thinking about what he’ll be doing next April at WrestleMania 42.

“I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. I’m like, can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that, but beyond a firm timeline, I just don’t know until we get a better answer on the MRI. So that’s where it’s at.“

Questions remain about Rollins’ status within WWE, including the future of the Money in the Bank contract while he is incapacitated. For now, Rollins’ focus is on recovery and returning in time for the Grandest Stage of Them All.