Seth Rollins Joining ‘Good Morning Football’ As Guest Host

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is expanding his presence in the sports media world. A new report from Deadline has revealed that Rollins will be joining the NFL Network’s popular morning show, “Good Morning Football,” as a recurring guest host for the 2025-2026 NFL season.

According to the report, “The Visionary” will be a regular guest host on both “Good Morning Football” and the “GMFB: Overtime” show. He will be joining the program’s regular hosts, Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Manti Te’o, and Sherree Burruss.

Rollins is a well-known and passionate fan of the NFL’s Chicago Bears and has made multiple guest appearances on “Good Morning Football” in the past. His involvement with the NFL extends beyond just talk show appearances. At the 2025 NFL Draft, Rollins was present to announce a draft pick for his beloved Chicago Bears.

After his shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, “The Visionary” is now the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. His first title defense is scheduled for this Sunday, August 31, at the Clash in Paris premium live event, where he will face CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match.