Seth Rollins Debuts New MITB Briefcase, Sets Sights on GUNTHER

The June 30 episode of WWE RAW aired live from Pittsburgh and saw Seth Rollins debut a brand new Money in the Bank briefcase design. Mere days aftet teasing cashing in at Night of Champions, Rollins was part of a massive semgne that also included CM Punk, and LA Knight.

GUNTHER kicked off the segment by addressing his upcoming match with Goldberg. Rollins then emerged, carrying a brand-new black Money in the Bank briefcase adorned with his personal SR logo. WWE Shop is already selling the new Seth Rollins Money in the Bank briefcase, including a limited autographed edition.

Rollins shared that he traveled to Saudi Arabia to make sure CM Punk doesn’t become World Champion. Now, he’s ready to focus on himself, adding that the World Heavyweight Champion is now on his radar.

CM Punk interrupted the segment, running Rollins off before shoving GUNTHER to the mat and warning him to stay out of his business. In the crowd, LA Knight brawled with Mr. Money in the Bank. The pair brawled through the backstage area, leaving fans excited to see what’s next.

Rollins knows what it takes to cash in Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen if lightning strikes twice.