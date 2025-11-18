Seth Rollins to Join NFL Christmas Gameday Broadcast on Netflix

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will serve as a special guest correspondent for NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix, joining the broadcast team for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on December 25, 2025.

Announcing our on-air talent for NFL Christmas Gameday ?



Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM ET

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 PM ET



LIVE on Netflix December 25 pic.twitter.com/vW6CJmlrir — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 18, 2025

The former WWE Champion will be part of Netflix’s inaugural NFL broadcast, which features two marquee matchups streaming live on the platform. The Christmas Day doubleheader kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET, followed by the Lions-Vikings divisional showdown at 4:30 PM ET.

Rollins will work alongside the Game 2 broadcast team that includes play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, game analysts Drew Brees and Gene Steratore, and sideline reporters AJ Ross and Dianna Russini. The desk team features Brandon Marshall and Manti Te’o providing analysis, with Jamie Erdahl hosting and Scott Hanson and Kyle Long handling remote coverage duties.

This marks another mainstream media appearance for Rollins, who has been expanding his presence beyond professional wrestling. The Christmas Day games represent Netflix’s entry into live NFL broadcasting, bringing together sports and entertainment personalities for the holiday special.

The full broadcast will stream exclusively on Netflix, marking a significant moment for both the streaming platform’s sports coverage and WWE’s continued crossover into mainstream sports broadcasting.