Seth Rollins Set for New Entrance Theme (Report)

WWE fans have grown accustomed to, “Burn it down!” for Seth Rollins’ grand entrances, but the iconic phrase and theme song might be retired soon.

According to BodySlam.net’s Cory Hays, WWE is collaborating with a mainstream music artist to create a new entrance theme for Rollins, moving away from his current “The Vision” track produced by WWE’s in-house team Def Rebel.

“WWE is working with a mainstream artist to create a new theme for Seth Rollins. The exact artist is unknown at this time,” Hays reported.

The theme change aligns with Rollins’ recent heel turn, leading the dominant upstart faction alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The group is also expected to receive an official faction name in the near future, signaling WWE’s commitment to the storyline.

Rollins currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase after winning the ladder match, giving him the opportunity to cash in for a championship match at any time.