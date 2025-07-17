Seth Rollins Reacts To CM Punk Winning SummerSlam Title Shot

Seth Rollins doesn’t think he can ever be friends with CM Punk.
The Straight Edge Star picked up a big victory at this past Monday’s Raw. He won a #1 contender’s gauntlet match to earn a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at SummerSlam.
While hosting The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, Seth Rollins was asked about Punk’s victory. The Architect claimed that he cannot wait to watch The Ring General beat his arch rival up:
“Great questions. I mean, I think CM Punk, you know, he won the match fair and square on Monday, the gauntlet match, so he’s entitled to a championship match vs. Gunther at SummerSlam.
So good for him. I fully expect Gunther to turn his chest into ground beef. I’m very excited to watch that from the confines of my living room.”
He’s The One: Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins mentioned that he might even be in the arena to watch CM Punk’s loss in person since his wife Becky Lynch will be competing at the show. The former World Champion then shared a hypothesis, claiming that he can never be friends with Punk in any universe:
“My feelings on CM Punk are not hard to find. I don’t like the guy. Never liked the guy. Haven’t liked the guy. Probably never gonna like the guy. You know what? I often wonder is there any world where CM Punk and I could be friends? Is there any world where I could not hate this dude? And, so far, the answer’s no.
And I’m not a guy that likes to hold grudges. I find that grudges, they take a lot of energy. Takes a lot of energy to hold grudges. You know what I mean? It takes time. It takes effort.
And I don’t like that. I like to put my effort into good things, positive things, people I like, I love, not people I hate. I think he’s the one. I think he’s the one. The one that I mean, there’s some other guys who I’ve had bad experiences with, but [it’s] water under the bridge. Not with him. Not with old Phil Brooks.”