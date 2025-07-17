Seth Rollins Reacts To CM Punk Winning SummerSlam Title Shot

Seth Rollins doesn’t think he can ever be friends with CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Star picked up a big victory at this past Monday’s Raw. He won a #1 contender’s gauntlet match to earn a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at SummerSlam.

While hosting The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, Seth Rollins was asked about Punk’s victory. The Architect claimed that he cannot wait to watch The Ring General beat his arch rival up:

“Great questions. I mean, I think CM Punk, you know, he won the match fair and square on Monday, the gauntlet match, so he’s entitled to a championship match vs. Gunther at SummerSlam. So good for him. I fully expect Gunther to turn his chest into ground beef. I’m very excited to watch that from the confines of my living room.”

He’s The One: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins mentioned that he might even be in the arena to watch CM Punk’s loss in person since his wife Becky Lynch will be competing at the show. The former World Champion then shared a hypothesis, claiming that he can never be friends with Punk in any universe: