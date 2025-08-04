Seth Rollins on his “Ruse of the Century”: My Wife Was Furious, My Daughter Snitched, But We Pulled It Off

Seth Rollins’ shocking return at SummerSlam 2025—culminating in a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in to dethrone CM Punk—wasn’t just a well-timed storyline. It was a three-week-long deception involving family, media, and crutches.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (Aug. 4), Rollins reflected on the meticulous and physically exhausting commitment required to pull off what many are calling the “Ruse of the Century.”

“Limping around on those crutches for three weeks was excruciating,” Rollins admitted. “I went to the gym, preschool drop-offs, steak dinners, even your show—all on crutches. I thought I was going to get a legit shoulder injury. But we did it—for the greater good.”

The ruse extended to his family. His wife, fellow WWE star Becky Lynch, was “an unwilling participant,” he said, forced to lie to friends and family. Their young daughter, however, almost spoiled everything.

“I told her daddy has a pretend boo-boo. First thing she does is tell her preschool teacher. Then she gives me the ‘Na-na-boo-boo, I told Miss Joy.’ I’m like, how am I supposed to live my life?!”

Despite the hurdles, Rollins’ ambush of CM Punk—mere minutes after Punk’s emotional win over Gunther—stunned the crowd at MetLife Stadium and quickly went viral.

“It was an honor and a pleasure… The payoff was more beautiful than I could have expected,” Rollins said.

His parting shot? “We fooled the entire world.”