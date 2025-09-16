Seth Rollins On Working With Becky Lynch: “Iron Sharpens Iron”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently opened up about his experience working alongside his wife, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, in their current top storyline. The real-life couple has been reunited on-screen for the first time since 2019 to build towards a mixed tag team match at the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event. Their on-screen chemistry has been a focal point of Monday Night Raw as they prepare to face another married couple, the returning AJ Lee and her husband, CM Punk.

During an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday, Rollins was asked what it’s like to work so closely with Lynch in a wrestling capacity, given their personal relationship. He explained how their shared history and mutual respect for their craft make them better performers.

“I think what it boils down to for me is iron sharpens iron. We met through this industry, we met in 2015 or something like that, 2014, became friends, both started to kind of rise up at the same time, found each other romantically. And then we’ve been able to really use each other as a resource, and to get out there and perform with her, the way she preps is different than how I prep, and the way she performs and interacts is different – so we get to learn from each other, we get to bounce stuff off of each other.”

He also noted that their shared understanding of the unique demands of the wrestling business makes their partnership, both on and off screen, a seamless one. “And another thing is we understand the grind. We understand what it takes on the other side of it. So there’s no pressure. The ease with which we’re able to communicate, I think makes the partnership on-screen fantastic, obviously off-screen makes life super easy and fun.”

Rollins and Lynch are scheduled to face CM Punk and AJ Lee this Saturday, September 20, at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis.