Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Live Events In Japan

Following a suspected shoulder injury and a dramatic storyline write-off on Monday Night Raw, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been officially removed from the company’s upcoming SuperShow live events in Japan this weekend. According to the updated ticket listings for the shows, Rollins is no longer advertised for the events on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

Rollins was originally scheduled for two major matches on the tour. He was set to face CM Punk in a singles match on the first night, and then team with his former Vision stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, to face Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match on the second night. The lineups for the shows have now been updated, with CM Punk scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio on October 17, and a tag team match pitting Punk and Nakamura against Breakker and Reed now set for October 18.

The injury is believed to have occurred during Rollins’s main event match against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this past Saturday. Rollins was written off of television at the conclusion of this week’s Monday Night Raw in a shocking angle that saw The Vision faction implode, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutally attacking him and aligning with Paul Heyman.

Rollins is reportedly set to be evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama, to determine the severity of the injury and if surgery will be required.