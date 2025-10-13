Seth Rollins Reportedly Injured

The shocking implosion of The Vision faction on Monday Night Raw was reportedly a creative decision made as a result of a legitimate injury suffered by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. According to a new report from PWInsider.com, the angle that saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turn on their leader was executed to write Rollins off of television so he can recover from a shoulder injury.

According to the PWInsider report, the belief within WWE is that Rollins injured his left shoulder during his main event Champion vs. Champion match against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this past Saturday. The injury is thought to have occurred when he landed awkwardly while performing a coast-to-coast dive.

While there has been no official announcement from WWE on the nature or severity of the injury, Rollins was seen wearing a sling in a photo with a fan after the event. The on-screen angle to write him off television was a major one. The main event of the October 13th episode of Raw saw CM Punk win a match to become the number one contender for Rollins’s championship.

The post-match celebration was cut short when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Rollins’s own stablemates in The Vision, launched a assault on Rollins, with the show going off the air as Paul Heyman appeared to align himself with the two stars.