Seth Rollins Reveals A Side Of Paul Heyman WWE Fans Don’t See

While they are currently aligned on WWE Raw as part of a dominant new faction, Seth Rollins recently shared a surprising and heartfelt insight into Paul Heyman that he says WWE fans might not be aware of.

During an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show, Rollins was asked to reveal a secret about his on-screen manager. “Paul’s a great dad,” Rollins said.

“That’s something that people may not know about him. I don’t want to blow your spot Paul E, but you’re a pretty good dad, dude. Loves his kids more than anything in the world. I’ve known Paul now for almost 15 years, so I’ve watched his kids grow from little tykes to now they’re like full grown people.”

Rollins and Heyman have been running things on Raw since WrestleMania 41, where Heyman helped Rollins in his main event match. They have since added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to their group. Rollins will compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match tonight.