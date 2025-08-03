Backstage News On Seth Rollins SummerSlam Cash In

Seth Rollins went to great lengths to cover his tracks.

The Architect surprised everyone when he showed up after SummerSlam night 1 main event match between CM Punk and Gunther. The MITB holder had been selling a knee injury but he shed all signs of it and cashed in his contract on Punk to become the new World Champion.

Fightful Select provided some backstage details on how the whole thing came together. According to them, the cash in had been the tentative idea since before Rollins’ Saturday Night’s Main Event match against LA Knight.

Regarding the injury angle in the match against Knight, the site noted that the medics and producers backstage were treating the injury as real on the night. Even people close to Rollins were concerned about his health at the start.

The opinion started changing when the former Shield member appeared on the Rich Eisen show only days later. Though nobody was specifically told that the injury was a work. Rollins went as far as to work the trainees at his wrestling school and the cash in had not been listed on the internal rundowns for tonight’s PPV.

Becky Lynch posted a video of herself reacting to Seth’s win in the Gorilla position. WWE Unreal director Chris Weaver was also spotted in the video, suggesting that we might see an Unreal episode on Rollins’ injury angle down the line. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in Gorilla for the segment as well, though it’s unknown if he was involved in the planning of it in any way.