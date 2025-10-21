Seth Rollins Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

WWE star Seth Rollins has undergone shoulder surgery following a recent injury, posting a brief but optimistic message on his Instagram account for his fans. Rollins was officially stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship on the October 20 episode of WWE Raw.

In a new post via Instagram, Rollins shared a quick update with his audience, simply writing: “See ya on the other side”. This post comes as the former champion is facing a lengthy recovery period.

Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday after Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the injury required surgery. Although the storyline attributed the need for surgery to an attack by his former stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, after last Monday’s Raw, the injury Rollins was seen favoring his arm after his Crown Jewel Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

With Rollins officially stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE immediately set a plan in motion to crown a new champion. On Monday’s Raw, a Battle Royal was held to determine a challenger for CM Punk, who had already earned a shot at the title.

Jey Uso won the Battle Royal. Uso will now face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Premium Live Event, Saturday Night’s Main Event, on Saturday, November 1, in Salt Lake City, Utah.