Seth Rollins Finally Defeats Cody Rhodes At Crown Jewel: Perth

Seth Rollins is the new Crown Jewel Champion.

The Architect went into the latest WWE PLE with a lot of questions. Having never beat Cody Rhodes in singles action, Rollins had a lot to prove in this main event match both to his fans and The Vision faction.

The Heavyweight Champion did not leave any stone unturned in his quest, and he busted out a number of high-risk moves to try and put the WWE Champion away.

When the American Nightmare refused to quit, however, Seth was forced to use the object the whole feud was built around – the Rolex watch gifted to him by Cody after WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins had hesitated in using the watch he wore to the ring to his advantage earlier in the match. He finally gave in to the temptation and quietly grabbed it from the ringside.

The World Champion first knocked the referee out with a push and then hit Cody with the watch as the Quarterback went for a Cross-Rhodes. Seth then hit his opponent with not one but two stomps to finally pick up the victory.

Triple H came out to award him the Crown Jewel title as well as the diamond ring, and the show ended with Seth Rollins standing tall with Stephanie Vaquer who won the Women’s Crown Jewel title match earlier in the night.