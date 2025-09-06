Seth Rollins Challenged For WrestleMania 42 Match By Popular Music Star

A top music star is interested in a WWE match against Seth Rollins.

The last few years have seen celebrities like Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll making successful wrestling debuts and earning praise from fans after originally being brought in as guest stars by the company.

Rapper Post Malone has now joined this list. After attending Clash In Paris last month, he has expressed interest in facing Seth Rollins in a match at WrestleMania 42 next year while speaking to GQ for a new interview:

“I did [attend a WWE show]. I think me and Seth Rollins got beef—you can put that on paper, too. Me, Seth Rollins. WrestleMania 2026. Come on, baby. I’ve always wanted to do that. I figured if I had a different musculature and different career path, I would love to have been a WWE wrestler.”

Post Malone attended the Clash In Paris PPV last month while he was in the country for a concert with Jelly Roll. Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch traded words with the Grammy-nominated artist after the former’s victory over CM Punk and others in the main event World title match at the show.

POSTY ? JELLY



Post Malone and Jelly Roll are here for Clash in Paris! pic.twitter.com/CM0hxEfdad — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch mocked Post Malone at Clash In Paris pic.twitter.com/qhB2SaOJTi — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) September 1, 2025

The Clash In Paris win seems to have come back to haunt Rollins and Lynch however, as it resulted in the return of AJ Lee at this week’s SmackDown. You can check out how the wrestling world reacted to Lee’s return here.