Seth Rollins Warns Young Wrestling Fans About Predatory Training Schools

Seth Rollins issued a powerful warning about the dangers of predatory wrestling schools during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Speaking to a 14-year-old fan with dreams of entering the business, Rollins erred on the side of caution.

“There’s a lot of carny folk out there in the wrestling business, these guys, these old-timers. And you know, look, I get it. You got to find a way to pay the bills, but try not to take money from these kids who are just coming to you with a dream.”

As the co-owner of the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa, Rollins has spent over a decade helping young wrestlers develop properly. While others see trainees as nothing more than a quick way to make money, that isn’t what Rollins is about.

“When you’re trying to get trained, look for places that have some sort of accreditation. Even just a conversation with some of these trainers—you can kind of get the idea. Or you see people who’ve come through there that have actually gotten trained. It’s a wild west out there in the independent pro wrestling world. So, you got to be careful.”

Outside of wrestling schools, Rollins believes prospective talent should be smart and aware that training doesn’t guarantee massive success. While Rollins believes in one chasing their dreams, having something to fall back on can’t hurt.

“I’m saying just give yourself some options when you’re first getting started. Because you never know—you might not like it. You know, it’s not for everybody.”

Rollins’ candid comments serve as an essential reality check for aspiring wrestlers and their families. His willingness to address the issue head-on reflects his deep sense of responsibility to protect the next generation of performers.