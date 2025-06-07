Seth Rollins Wins 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins has taken a massive step to championship glory by winning the 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Rollins outlasted Andrade, Penta, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight and El Grande Americano to capture the briefcase in the penultimate match of the evening.

THIS MAN SOLO THE FUNNIEST MAN ON THE ROSTER ?#MITB pic.twitter.com/yMuqt7KJfU — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 8, 2025

SOLO LOWKEY CARRYING THIS MATCH RIGHT NOW ?



#MITB pic.twitter.com/oKJXqj4yuR — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 8, 2025

PENTA WITH THE MEXICAN DESTROYER ON THE LADDER ?#MITB pic.twitter.com/NDU2yfsoCi — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 8, 2025

Solo Sikoa just hit the Penta walk ?#MITB pic.twitter.com/gv75IP1CgC — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 8, 2025

Now Rollins has a golden opportunity to cash in for a guaranteed championship opportunity over the next 12 months. Rollins knows all about cashing in, as his cash-in at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 remains one of the most shocking cash-ins of all time.

Will Rollins remain on Raw and go after the World Heavyweight Title or make the move to SmackDown for the Undisputed WWE championship? Perhaps they will have a much different title in mind? Only time will tell…