Hurricane Helms Calls Out WWE Hall of Fame Double Standard

Despite a lengthy and notable career in the ring, Shawn ‘Hurricane’ Helms has yet to take a place as part of the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, the former Superstar is speaking up about what he perceives as a different standard for smaller talents hoping to be inducted.

A fan recently took to X to tell Helms, “You should be in the Hall of Fame sir,” a sentiment Helms agreed with. However, he also noted that “little guys” like himself simply aren’t evaluated the same way as their larger counterparts.

I agree. But us “little guys” aren’t judged the same. ????? https://t.co/HoBjxwfVu8 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 10, 2025

This isn’t the first time Helms has spoken about getting his due for his wrestling career. In April, Helms suggested that he’ll only get his ‘flowers’ after he dies, if he gets them at all.

More than likely I never will. It’s not unusual though. This biz has a bad habit of waiting to give flowers until it’s on a gravesite. ????? https://t.co/2rpxsTfuwd — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 16, 2025

In WWE, Helms is a two-time Cruiserweight Champion, a title he held for over a year between 20006 and 2007. With a European title, Hardcore title, and two Tag Team Title reigns to his name, Helms certainly has accolades fitting a WWE Hall of Famer.

Time will tell if Helms, who would later work as a WWE Producer, will ever get his due. Though he’s not as active in the ring as he once was, there’s no shortage of fans hoping to see the superhero get his spot in the Hall of Fame.