Photo: Shane McMahon Attends John Cena’s Final Raw

Shane McMahon was back on Raw, though in an unofficial capacity.

This week’s episode of the Monday Night show featured John Cena’s final appearance not only on WWE’s flagship brand but in the legendary Madison Square Garden as well.

The son of the former WWE owner was one of the names present in the arena for this moment. Shane McMahon posted photos with his son on Instagram, noting how good it was to be in attendance to watch Cena’s final MSG appearance.

While Shane’s presence was not acknowledged by the company officially, fans spotted him in a crowd shot during the opening segment of the show.

Shane McMahon in the building for Cenas Last Monday Night Raw!#WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fbcFeYQOZS — Dan Marino (@dan_marin0) November 18, 2025

John Cena’s Final Raw

John Cena had won the IC title from Dominik Mysterio in his final Boston appearance on last week’s Raw. Dirty Dom interrupted Cena once again on this week’s show, leading to a title rematch between the two being made official for Survivor Series on November 29.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh showed up after this to beat up the 17-time World Champion, leading to Sheamus and Rey Mysterio making the save.

The Cenation Leader then called for a six-man tag between the two teams. The faces won the match to put an end to Cena’s run on the Red branded show.