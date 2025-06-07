Shane McMahon on Vince’s Future: ‘Anything Can Happen’

In a brief but revealing interview with TMZ Sports, Shane McMahon addressed the swirling speculation about his and Vince McMahon’s next moves in the wrestling world. The former WWE executive made it clear that rumors of the father-son duo launching a new wrestling promotion are unfounded.

“You never know what’s gonna happen out there, of course, and it can happen in WWE,” Shane told TMZ. “But those rumors are false.”

While dismissing talks of a new promotion, Shane did confirm something that raised a few eyebrows—he’s had discussions with All Elite Wrestling. “Had a meeting with AEW and wish them continued success,” he said. “But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company I helped build. But you never know what’s gonna happen in this business.”

As for Vince McMahon, Shane offered a rare update on his father’s mindset and future plans following his resignation from WWE and TKO in early 2024. “He’s been doing really well. He’s enjoying life… but if you know my dad, he’s always gung ho, and he’s always doing the next thing, and that’s what he’s focused on.”

Though Vince is no longer actively involved in WWE’s day-to-day operations, Shane reminded everyone that he still maintains a significant role. “He’s a big part of TKO still, so we never know what’s gonna happen there, either. So I’m not trying to be vague. I’m just saying anything can happen.”

Check out the full clip here: