Shawn Michaels Calls WWE NXT The ‘Best Two-Hour Show On Television’

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who now serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative for the NXT brand, has high praise for the show he oversees. In a new interview, Michaels called NXT the “best two-hour show on television.”

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed ahead of the recent NXT Heatwave event, the “Heartbreak Kid” expressed his pride in the current NXT product.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t think we have the best two-hour show on television,” said Michaels. “The most exciting.” He noted, “All our success comes down to the athletes that walk through the doors of the Performance Center every day in Orlando,” he said. “It’s a testament to all the work that our coaches and our creative team and the entire production team in NXT.”

He also touted the success of the brand’s recent partnerships. “The partnership with The CW is huge. They’ve been fantastic,” Michaels stated. “We’ve had collaborations like NOAH, TNA, and AAA.”