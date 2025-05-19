Shawn Michaels on WWE Hall of Fame: I’ve Got Eight Fingers Left!

Shawn Michaels is already a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, but their may be more honors coming the way of Mr. WrestleMania. During an appearance on Going Ringside, Michaels discussed WWE inducting its first ‘Immortal Moment’ into the Hall of Fame during this year’s class. Michaels admitted to being intrigued at the idea, before putting himself forward for future honors.

“I think the one that many think easily goes in is myself vs. The Undertaker. But in my humble opinion, I believe there are numerous others. The good thing is I have eight fingers left, so I only got two Hall of Fame rings. If they wanna fill up the other eight, I have no problem with that.”

Michaels’ 2009 clash with The Undertaker is regarded by many as one of, if not the bet match of either man’s career. If inducted as an Immortal Moment, it’d make Michaels the second-ever three-time inductee, only behind his long-time adversary Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart.

Even if Michaels was not inducted for his matches, he could still receive a third induction as part of The Rockers. WWE has been open to inducting talent for both singles and tag-team work, such as Booker T, and Michaels’ popularity alongside Marty Jannetty could earn him a ring.

Michaels was inducted in 2011 for his role as a singles star and as part of DX a decade later. With a career filled of epic moments and matches, it may be just a matter of time before Michaels has at least one more Hall of Fame ring weighing down his fingers.