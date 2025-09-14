Shawn Michaels Rules Out Return, Reveals Upcoming Surgery

Shawn Michaels’ in-ring career is long behind him — and now the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is preparing for major surgery. Speaking on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Michaels was asked about the possibility of one more match. His answer was blunt: “Not a chance.”

Michaels, now the head of WWE NXT, recalled his years of injuries, including a fused back and a replaced shoulder. HBK also revealed that a double knee replacement surgery is scheduled within weeks.

“I got two knees that I’m getting replaced in, probably a month.”

Despite the toll wrestling has taken on his body, Michaels has no regrets about his career. Michaels acknowledged that “I knew the price that was going to come along with it” but that he enjoyed every minute of being an active pro wrestler.

With WWE expected to bring in major names for WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, fans should not expect HBK to be among them. Instead, Michaels’ focus remains on shaping the next generation of WWE talent through NXT — the latest chapter in a legendary career.