Shawn Michaels: NXT Is The Only Brand That Builds Stars ‘In Order To Lose Them’

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who now serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative for the NXT brand, has opened up about his role in shaping the future of WWE. In a new interview, he shared his gratitude for the position and highlighted what he believes makes NXT a unique entity in the professional wrestling world.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the “Heartbreak Kid” discussed his passion for his current job, which sees him overseeing the development of the next generation of WWE superstars. He has been working behind the scenes in NXT for almost a decade but took on a larger role in running the brand in 2021. The transition from one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time to a key executive has been a successful one, and he is clearly passionate about his new role.

“It’s a role I love,” Michaels said. “None of it feels like work for me. And if it helps the men and women here grow personally and professionally, then those are positives.” His comments reflect a deep commitment to not only the professional but also the personal growth of the talent under his guidance. This holistic approach is a hallmark of his leadership style.

Michaels then explained his perspective on what separates NXT from every other wrestling promotion, including WWE’s own main roster brands. He pointed to NXT’s primary function as a developmental system as its defining characteristic, a role that he embraces. “There’s not another brand out there that works so hard to create stars in order to lose them,” he stated. “Everybody else builds stars to be able to draw money and ratings for their show. We do it to then send them off somewhere else. That is unlike any other brand, and it is part of the value NXT brings to the wrestling business as a whole.”

He compared his work with the up-and-coming talent to a parent sharing life lessons with their children. He is able to draw upon his own career to provide a unique and valuable perspective. “I’m supposed to be giving back, and I’m thankful that I can do it in a line of work that I know a lot about,” he said. “It’s like sharing experiences and knowledge with your children… I understand the personal struggle that goes on during this. To not recognize that would be an injustice. I want to make sure we’re covering everything and do my part in trying to help them.”