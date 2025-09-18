It Was Real: Shawn Michaels Discusses Ric Flair Wrestling Again After His WrestleMania Retirement

Shawn Michaels has reflected on one of his most famous matches.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as his early career in wrestling, when he first started feeling like a star, working with Bret Hart and more.

During the interview, Michaels also discussed one of his most famous matches against Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. The bout was the latter’s WWE retirement match and has been included in the list of the 50 greatest WrestleMania matches by the company.

HBK first discussed the emotional ending of the bout and told the story of how the finish came to him just days before the match:

“That might have been a week out, waking up in the middle of the night and just having this, whatever you want to call it, a flow of consciousness about the end of the match and what it ended up being. I was writing it down, and I came to the end, it’s stuff that sounds like it’s a movie scene, and the little tear drops on the paper. I’m like, Oh my goodness.”

It Was Real That Day: Shawn Michaels

Many people believe that Flair disrespected the emotions of the fans by choosing to wrestle again under the TNA banner after his WWE sendoff. Shawn Michaels talked about this notion and claimed that atleast on the day off the match, the emotion they showed was real:

“It was real that day, because he was weeping the entire time, and almost the entire match, but especially at that part. He knew it was the end, he knew it was the end of the match. I know people, they’ll even say, oh, you’re gonna wrestle again, not at that moment. Everybody was so invested in that, because for that moment in time, to us, it was real.”

Ric Flair would end up wrestling 16 matches for TNA during his stint with the company between 2009 to 2011. He had a second retirement match at an independent event in 2022.